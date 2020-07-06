Ondo 2020: SDP Chair begs police to shut down party’s secretariat

Ondo 2020: SDP Chair begs police to shut down party’s secretariat

Monday, July 6, 2020 1:44 pm


SDP

The Acting Chairman of the Ondo State chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Dele Thomas, has pleaded with the Inspector-General of Police to instruct the state commissioner of police to seal up the party secretariat in the state.

Thomas made the plea in a statement issued in Akure on Monday, explaining that closing down the secretariat would prevent political violence.

Thomas also urged the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate certain factional members of the party that had been arrogating leadership of the party to themselves after their tenure had elapsed.

He also alleged that some factional members of the dissolved National Working Committee of the party had decided to parade themselves as leaders.

Thomas noted that any gubernatorial candidate willing to contest on the platform of the SDP platform in October 10 gubernatorial election should be very careful as who to deal with to avoid pre-election litigation in court.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    Nuts and bolts of governance
    27 mins ago

    LG fund: EFCC may visit Kogi, as court adjourns conspiracy case
    42 mins ago

    Alleged N544m fraud: Court fixes date for trial of ex-SGF, 6 others
    53 mins ago

    Edo 2020: Campaigns have started officially – INEC
    60 mins ago

    Court remands couple for allegedly inflicting grievous injuries on maid in Enugu
    1 hour ago

    Ex-commissioner seeks N20m damages from Gov Umahi
    1 hour ago

    Shehu Sani asked me to give 4 judges N1m each – Witness
    2 hours ago

    Throwback: ‘Daddy, I’ll be a pilot!’ And he was only 4 years old