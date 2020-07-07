Criminal felony: Edo ex-NMA officials floor EFCC in court

By Jethro Ibileke

Justice Efe Ikponwonba, of Edo State High Court (Criminal Division), on Tuesday dismissed charges of conspiracy and felony brought against five former officials of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State branch by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The defendants were Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro (Chairman), Dr. Anthony Owolabi, Dr. Quincy Atoghengbe, Dr. Raymond Ogieva, and Dr. Oseremen Gabriel Ogbebor.

The anti graft agency had arraigned them in January 2018, over alleged conspiracy to commit felony, punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code CAP 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria as applicable to Edo State.

The court had in May 2018, ruled that Dr. Quincy Atohengbe and Dr. Raymond Ogieva, had no case to answer.

When the case came up for mentioning on Tuesday, Counsels to Defendants, Imadugbelo Ighodalo (SAN) and K. O. Obamogie, prayed the court to dismiss the charges and acquit the defendants.

On his part, Counsel to the EFCC, S.I. Ibekute, opposed these applications.

After listening to all the arguments and counter arguments, Justice Ikponwonba, in her ruling, dismissed all the charges, and acquitted Dr. Ighodaro and others.

With this development, the fraud charges levelled against the ex-NMA officials have finally come to an end.