Group lauds Buhari for sack of Oshiomhole-led NWC

By Jethro Ibileke

A political pressure group, Change Advocates of Nigeria, (CAN), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for dissolving the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group in a statement signed by Osareniye Ikponmwonba and Valentine Ogedegbe, National Coordinator and Secretary respectively, noted that it has helped to bring respite to the political turmoil in the party.

They lauded the uncommon courage demonstrated by the President in resolving the crisis that almost consumed the party in the recent time.

The statement said: “It is pertinent for those who are party faithful and lover of peace and nation’s stability to also appreciate the sterling quality of President Buhari.

“We enjoined others of like minds to sincerely appreciate and thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling leadership qualities in resolving the recent crisis that almost tore the very fibre of the change mantra of our great party.”

Meanwhile, the group has congratulated the caretaker chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the secretary and its members.

The statement noted that “the caretaker committee came

in a time the party needed reposition, rebuilding and harmonization.

“Such intervention stopped internal or external forces alike from destroying the foundation of a well-built house, the APC.

“The assignment bequeathed to them was an acid test to deliver Edo and Ondo governorship elections come September and October 2020 respectively, to prove that the party is truly the ruling party in the country.”

The statement concluded that victory in the two states will show that the party is united enough to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in any political contest now and in the future.