Internet tv service, Showmax, launches new products

Showmax, an internet television service, has launched a new product, “Showmax Pro”, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport.

Richard Boorman, Media Representative from Showmax, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Boorman said that Showmax Pro would feature all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, as well as a wide range of other live sport events.

” The service will initially roll out in Nigeria and Kenya, with additional countries following shortly after, including IAAF athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s marathons in its packages.

” Showmax Pro will begin to roll out in Kenya and Nigeria from July 7, additional countries will go live in the following weeks.

” The entire process is expected to be completed within six to eight weeks with coverage across sub-Saharan Africa.”

Commenting on the development, Niclas Ekdahl, Chief Executive Officer, Connected Video Division of MultiChoice, said: ”Showmax is an African video on demand service with many years of experience operating on this continent.

” We are local-first, which means listening to our customers and delivering African stories told in familiar voices, as well as the best that Hollywood has to offer.

” Our local-first strategy is an advantage because it allows us to tailor our content, apps, packages, and partnerships specifically to what is most important in Africa.”

Ekdahl noted that in June 2019, Showmax began testing sport live-streaming, adding that the new Showmax Pro service was based on the results.

” The live sport test we ran on Showmax in conjunction with SuperSport has been well received: so, that is forming an integral part of our new Showmax Pro service.

” Another key development for African markets has been adapting the service for the data connectivity constraints on the continent and focusing on the most-used viewing devices.

” In November last year, Showmax launched a mobile-only service for smartphones and tablets, featuring all of the Showmax content at half the cost of the standard Showmax content.

” This service has also proven popular; so, in addition to the standard version of Showmax Pro, there will also be a mobile-only version at half the price.”

According to him, with the mobile-only version of Showmax Pro, anyone with a smartphone in sub-Saharan Africa will be able to get the best African content, the best of Hollywood and all of the best sporting action.

“We think it is a game changer,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Showmax launched in August 2015, could be streamed using apps for smart televisions, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.