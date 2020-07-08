CoS death: Kwara govt. officials proceed on self-isolation

A statement by the Commissioner for Communication, Mrs Henrietta Afolabi-Oshatimehin, in Ilorin on Wednesday also said their samples were taken for COVID-19 test.

“Cabinet members, personal staff of the late Chief of Staff and some medical personnel who have recently had varying degrees of contact with the late technocrat have now proceeded on self-isolation,” she said.

Afolabi-Oshatimehin said the government had also suspended physical meetings of any kind on official matters until further notice.

She directed that virtual platforms should be used for such engagements in order to limit physical contacts and emulate Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq.

“It is important to note that His Excellency, the Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq last had any physical contact with the late Chief of Staff on April 6 during the launch of the conditional cash transfer for the elderly.

“The governor’s subsequent meetings with the late CoS had all been virtual.

“Similarly, the State Executive Council meetings and most official engagements have consistently been held through virtual platforms in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

“Flowing from this, government officials are again urged to avoid physical meetings at all cost as well as keep to safety measures,” the commissioner said.