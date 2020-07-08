CoS death: Kwara govt. officials proceed on self-isolation

CoS death: Kwara govt. officials proceed on self-isolation

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 4:33 pm


Aminu Adisa Logun

Government officials in Kwara who have had contact with the late Chief of Staff (CoS), Aminu Logun, in the last two weeks have proceeded on self-isolation.

A statement by the Commissioner for Communication, Mrs Henrietta Afolabi-Oshatimehin, in Ilorin on Wednesday also said their samples were taken for COVID-19 test.

“Cabinet members, personal staff of the late Chief of Staff and some medical personnel who have recently had varying degrees of contact with the late technocrat have now proceeded on self-isolation,” she said.

Afolabi-Oshatimehin said the government had also suspended physical meetings of any kind on official matters until further notice.

She directed that virtual platforms should be used for such engagements in order to limit physical contacts and emulate Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq.

“It is important to note that His Excellency, the Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq last had any physical contact with the late Chief of Staff on April 6 during the launch of the conditional cash transfer for the elderly.

“The governor’s subsequent meetings with the late CoS had all been virtual.

“Similarly, the State Executive Council meetings and most official engagements have consistently been held through virtual platforms in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

“Flowing from this, government officials are again urged to avoid physical meetings at all cost as well as keep to safety measures,” the commissioner said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    Covid-19 more prevalent among males – Expert
    39 mins ago

    COVID-19 patient gives birth in Ogun
    48 mins ago

    Church offers scholarship to 75 undergraduate, PG students to study overseas
    57 mins ago

    Buhari replaces 2 non-career Ambassadors-designate
    1 hour ago

    Gunmen kill Army Captain, abduct wife, mother in Kogi
    2 hours ago

    Just in: 7 die in NNPC explosion at Benin River Valve Station
    3 hours ago

    NNPC Reports Explosion at NPDC’s Benin River Valve Station
    3 hours ago

    Voters in Nasarawa bye-election must use face masks – INEC