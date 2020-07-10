Photos: Zainab Gimba, Rep member, empowers her constituents with 118 Vehicles, 200 tricycles, others

Hon. Dr. Zainab Gimba (APC) Member Representing Bama, Ngala, Kala-Balge Federal Constituency today, 10 July, flagged off her Constituency Empowerment Schemes in Maiduguri in the presence of Governor Umara Zulum of Borno, Deputy Governor, APC State Chairman, National and State Assembly Members, Royal fathers, Elderstatemen, Commissioners and other dignitaries.

Empowerment tools distributed include: 118 vehicles and 200 tricycles (Keke Napep) aimed to empower transporters, 800 Sewing machines to empower tailors and fashion designers, 400 grinding machines to empower local restaurant owners, and 492 water pump to empower irrigation farmers.

At the Grand occasion, She also preswnted cheque worth of Millions of Naira to four different families that lost their loved ones during her electioneering campaigns.

Credit: Ayo Ojeniyi