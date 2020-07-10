Photos: Zainab Gimba, Rep member, empowers her constituents with 118 Vehicles, 200 tricycles, others

Photos: Zainab Gimba, Rep member, empowers her constituents with 118 Vehicles, 200 tricycles, others

Friday, July 10, 2020 2:46 pm


Dr. Zainab Gimba and the empowerment items

Hon. Dr. Zainab Gimba (APC) Member Representing Bama, Ngala, Kala-Balge Federal Constituency today, 10 July, flagged off her Constituency Empowerment Schemes in Maiduguri in the presence of Governor Umara Zulum of Borno, Deputy Governor, APC State Chairman, National and State Assembly Members, Royal fathers, Elderstatemen, Commissioners and other dignitaries. 

Empowerment tools distributed include: 118 vehicles and 200 tricycles (Keke Napep) aimed to empower transporters, 800 Sewing machines to empower tailors and fashion designers, 400 grinding machines to empower local restaurant owners, and 492 water pump to empower irrigation farmers. 

At the Grand occasion, She also preswnted cheque worth of Millions of Naira to four different families that lost their loved ones during her electioneering campaigns. 

Credit: Ayo Ojeniyi

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    German scientists say coronavirus also infects the heart
    1 hour ago

    UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw
    1 hour ago

    Mele Kyari Tasks New PPMC Board on Continued Energy Sufficiency    
    1 hour ago

    Finally, Buhari Suspends Magu. Here is Why
    2 hours ago

    Buhari signs N10.8trn revised 2020 budget, directs release of 50% of capital expenditure 
    2 hours ago

    7 arrested by Police: “We are bank robbers, operating in the South West”
    3 hours ago

    Magu and the Abuja Power Game
    4 hours ago

    Woman cries out over inability to locate husband after alleged Police arrest