Cultism: Police investigates hospital over false analysis

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Usman Nagogo, while updating journalists in Gusau on Friday on evidences recovered from a suspected cultist’s house, including human blood, last April in the state capital, Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police had earlier in April, this year, confirmed that the blood which was recovered among other fetish items from the house, was a group ‘O positive’ human blood.

The police commissioner, however, stated that further investigations had revealed that “the initial result given to us by the laboratory scientist is not from human but an animal’s, a goat.

“This is why we will soon begin investigation on the laboratory scientist so that we can verify his involvement in this matter,” he said.

NAN further reports the commissioner of police saying “all the three persons we arrested as well as one other than we questioned did not have anything to do with the matter and so we freed them.

“We however discovered that the person who brought the case, did so to achieve his ulterior motive and so we arrested him and after investigation we will charge him to court,” Nagogo assured.

The commissioner also warned all mischievious persons wishing to use the police in order to execute their criminal plans to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their actions.

When the suspected cultist’s residence was demolished by state government officials, part of the fetish items recovered included the names of top government officials and politicians, a situation which scared many, especially residents of Angwan Dallatu quarters of Gusau, where the suspected house was situated.