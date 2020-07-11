Cultism: Police investigates hospital over false analysis

Cultism: Police investigates hospital over false analysis

Saturday, July 11, 2020 9:12 am


Police:

The Police Command in Zamfara says it is investigating the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, over what it described as misleading analysis on suspected human blood used by suspected cultists in the state.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Usman Nagogo, while updating journalists in Gusau on Friday on evidences recovered from a suspected cultist’s house, including human blood, last April in the state capital, Gusau.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police had earlier in April, this year, confirmed that the blood which was recovered among other fetish items from the house, was a group ‘O positive’ human blood.
The police commissioner, however,  stated that further investigations had revealed that “the initial result given to us by the laboratory scientist is not from human but an animal’s, a goat.
“This is why we will soon begin investigation on the laboratory scientist so that we can verify his involvement in this matter,” he said.
NAN further reports the commissioner of police saying “all the three persons we arrested as well as one other than we questioned did not have anything to do with the matter and so we freed them.
“We however discovered that the person who brought the case, did so to achieve his ulterior motive and so we arrested him and after investigation we will charge him to court,” Nagogo assured.
The commissioner also warned all mischievious persons wishing to use the police in order to execute their criminal plans to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their actions.
When the suspected cultist’s residence was demolished by state government officials, part of the fetish items recovered included the names of top government officials and politicians, a situation which scared many, especially residents of Angwan Dallatu quarters of Gusau, where the suspected house was situated.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    Buhari, Northern Governors condole with Kukah over mother’s death
    2 hours ago

    Killings: Kogi reassures on security of lives and properties
    2 hours ago

    Reopening of schools: Northern Education Commissioners back FG
    2 hours ago

    Abuja property owner dismisses allegation against VP’s daughter
    2 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly suspends legislative activities for one week
    3 hours ago

    Towards Restructuring of Nigeria
    11 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu in mudslinging campaign
    12 hours ago

    FG, states debt portfolio hits N28.63trn – NBS