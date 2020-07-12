I will be re-elected in October – Akeredolu

Sunday, July 12, 2020 1:03 pm


Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that he will contest and win in the State’s Governorship election scheduled for Oct. 10.

The Governor said this while dismissing rumours that he has been disqualified from participating in the July 20 governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ojo Oyewamide, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Sunday that the rumour of Akeredolu’s disqualification in the screening, which took place from July 8 to July 10 in Abuja, was for the 12 APC governorship aspirants was a ploy to distract supporters of Akeredolu.

According to the him, the rumour was another distraction “unleashed with the aim of deceiving the unsuspecting public and diverting attention from the self-imposed pains on the part of those behind the story.

“They are scavengers and will stop at nothing to sustain their trade of deceit. Ignore them, remain firm, be dedicated and prayerful.

“Akeredolu is not just participating at the party primary. He shall be re-elected by the Grace of God, come October 10, 2020.

“The governor, therefore, appeals to all his supporters to ignore the rumour and dedicate this period to God for His continuous grace, favour and protection,” he said

