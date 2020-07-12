Why Nigerian students should write 2020 WASCE — VC 

Why Nigerian students should write 2020 WASCE — VC 

Sunday, July 12, 2020 7:05 pm


File: students writing exams in Nigeria

There will be grave consequences if Nigerian students failed to participate in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Vice- Chancellor, Trinity University, has said.
Prof. Charles Ayo, also a former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.
NAN reports that Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, had on July 7, said that Nigerian students would not be participating in the 2020 WASSCE.
Ayo said that the non-participation of students in the 2020 WASSCE would affect the admission of students into tertiary institutions.
“However, there is wisdom on the part of government. The outbreak of COVID-19 during the period is better imagined than experienced.
“And since the entire country is involved, it is obvious that there be a delay in having the examination and not outright cancellation.
“Therefore, it is better for the Federal Government to thread on the part of caution than to allow our students to fall victims of the disease,” he said.
Ayo advised the Federal Government to intensify efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic so that students could go back to school.
The vice chancellor stressed the need for the Federal Government to ensure compliance with all the WHO precautionary measures to further curb the spread of COVID-19.
Ayo said that delay in taken the 2020 WASSCE examinations would lead to prolonged 2020/2021 admission exercise.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Military airstrikes neutralise scores of bandits in Zamfara Forest
    37 mins ago

    2023: Why APC must zone presidential ticket to South East – Group 
    45 mins ago

    Lagos doctors begin 3 days warning strike Monday
    51 mins ago

    EFCC: Magu failed to account for 332 recovered property worth billions
    2 hours ago

    National Theatre Redevelopment Project: Minister Commends President Buhari
    2 hours ago

    Threat by ASUU to disrupt the Governing Council Meeting unconstitutional
    3 hours ago

    Soyinka at 86: “Why I detained him during civil war”- Gowon
    3 hours ago

    Season of Firefights