Ijumu Anglican Diocese holds synod in August

All is now set for the 1st Session of the 4th Synod of Ijumu Anglican Diocese, Church of Nigeria which holds between 6th and 9th of August 2020.

A statement by the Chairman Planning Committee, Mr. Madamori G. K explained that the Synod with the theme: “Heroes of Faith” will hold at the Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Kogi State.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Right Reverend Paul Olarewaju Ojo will deliver his Charge on Friday 7th, August at 11am.

Guest from all walks of life as well as delegates and Laity are expected to attend the spiritual exercise.

The programme ends on Sunday with Thanksgiving at same venue, while stakeholders in Ijumu Anglican Diocese are expected to be punctual.