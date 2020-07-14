Kogi Vigilante team kill 2 kidnappers

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Members of the Kogi State vigilante team have killed two suspected kidnappers along the Lokoja – Abuja highway. The criminals met their Waterloo during a gun exchange with the vigilante on Monday.

The kidnappers numbering about fifteen armed with AK-47 riffles were said to be operating on the road about 4am when they ambushed several commuters. They were terrorising the road users when the law enforcement agents dealt a decisive blow on the gang.

There have been an upsurge in Gunmen activities in the State in recent times. They seem to be recovering from the deadly blow the government had earlier administered to them. Aside the two that died many others escaped with varying degrees of injury.

While speaking, the Senior Special Assistant on Security Kogi local government council, to the Governor, Hon Isah Abdulkarim said the kidnappers numbering about fifteen armed with AK-47 riffles ambushed commutters at about 0320hrs on Monday on Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

“On 13th July 2020, about 0320 hours, at Idu Bridge, along Lokoja-Abuja express way, Kogi LGA, unidentified bandits numbering about fifteen (15), armed with AK-47 rifles, ambushed commuters and fired sporadically at a sienna bus and hit the upper arm of the driver.

He said two other passengers, Blessing ONU (aged 35) and Eze IKECHUKWU (aged 40), conveying vegetables from Akure to Abuja, in a white Toyota Sienna bus (BKN466XA-Osun) were rescued by the team.

Another kidnapping attempt was also repelled along Okene-Lokoja road by the Vigilante service. He noted that the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has restated his commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful environment in the state.