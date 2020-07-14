Kogi Vigilante team kill 2 kidnappers

Kogi Vigilante team kill 2 kidnappers

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 11:57 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Members of the Kogi State vigilante team have killed two suspected kidnappers along the Lokoja – Abuja highway. The criminals met their Waterloo during a gun exchange with the vigilante on Monday.

The kidnappers numbering about fifteen armed with AK-47 riffles were said to be operating on the road about 4am when they ambushed several commuters. They were terrorising the road users when the law enforcement agents dealt a decisive blow on the gang.

There have been an upsurge in Gunmen activities in the State in recent times. They seem to be recovering from the deadly blow the government had earlier administered to them. Aside the two that died many others escaped with varying degrees of injury.

While speaking, the Senior Special Assistant on Security Kogi local government council, to the Governor, Hon Isah Abdulkarim said the kidnappers numbering about fifteen armed with AK-47 riffles ambushed commutters at about 0320hrs on Monday on Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

“On 13th July 2020, about 0320 hours, at Idu Bridge, along Lokoja-Abuja express way, Kogi LGA, unidentified bandits numbering about fifteen (15), armed with AK-47 rifles, ambushed commuters and fired sporadically  at a sienna bus and hit the upper arm of the driver.

He said two other  passengers, Blessing ONU (aged 35) and Eze IKECHUKWU (aged 40), conveying vegetables from Akure to Abuja, in a white Toyota Sienna bus (BKN466XA-Osun) were rescued by the team.

Another kidnapping attempt was also repelled along Okene-Lokoja road by the Vigilante service. He noted that the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has restated  his commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful environment in the state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Oyo State records highest daily figure of COVID-19 infections
    20 mins ago

    Virtual Court Sitting not unconstitutional now – Supreme Court
    4 hours ago

    CBN stops importation of maize
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases jump to 33,153
    4 hours ago

    Lagos Govt urges striking doctors to return to work
    5 hours ago

    Who’s Afraid of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala?
    9 hours ago

    How To Be An Estate Agent In Lagos
    12 hours ago

    602 repentant Boko Haram members denounce membership