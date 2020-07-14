Oyo State records highest daily figure of COVID-19 infections

Oyo State records highest daily figure of COVID-19 infections

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 12:02 pm


Coronavirus

Oyo State has recorded its largest single-day jump of COVID-19 cases, with 141 new infections.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday during its daily update on the disease in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest figure raised the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1867 from 1726.

NAN also reports that the previous highest single-day infection in state was reported on June 18 with 103 cases.

The NCDC tally for July 13 indicated that the state placed third in the country with Lagos state and FCT leading in the first and second positions respectively.

The number of COVID-19 patients successfully managed and discharged in the state was 1008.

The state has also recorded 21 COVID-19 related deaths.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Kogi Vigilante team kill 2 kidnappers
    15 mins ago

    Virtual Court Sitting not unconstitutional now – Supreme Court
    4 hours ago

    CBN stops importation of maize
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases jump to 33,153
    4 hours ago

    Lagos Govt urges striking doctors to return to work
    4 hours ago

    Who’s Afraid of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala?
    9 hours ago

    How To Be An Estate Agent In Lagos
    12 hours ago

    602 repentant Boko Haram members denounce membership