Oyo State records highest daily figure of COVID-19 infections

Oyo State has recorded its largest single-day jump of COVID-19 cases, with 141 new infections.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday during its daily update on the disease in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest figure raised the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1867 from 1726.

NAN also reports that the previous highest single-day infection in state was reported on June 18 with 103 cases.

The NCDC tally for July 13 indicated that the state placed third in the country with Lagos state and FCT leading in the first and second positions respectively.

The number of COVID-19 patients successfully managed and discharged in the state was 1008.

The state has also recorded 21 COVID-19 related deaths.