Pastor, 59, allegedly defiles girl, 10 in Ogun

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:09 pm


Ogun police have arrested 59-year-old pastor of the Light Christian Church, Odeda, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.
Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta that the pastor was arrested following a report by the father of the victim.
According to the father, the suspect saw his daughter playing with other children when he led her to get his key from his room.
“He called her to go and bring his key for him in his room, while the innocent girl was going into the room, the pastor followed her behind, pushed her into the bed, covered her mouth with his hands and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.
“Upon the report, the DPO Odeda Division, CSP Ajayi Williams, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, the pastor owned up to the crime and he is currently being detained at Odeda police station, while the victim has been taken to General Hospital Odeda for medical attention,” the statement said.
He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State CIID for further investigation and prosecution.
