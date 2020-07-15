FEC: Ministries of Education, Humanitarian, Finance, others make presentations

FEC: Ministries of Education, Humanitarian, Finance, others make presentations

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:11 am


President Muhammadu Buhari presiding over the seventh virtual Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, July 8, 2020FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the eighth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council holding (FEC) with some Ministries, Departments and Agencies expected to make presentations during the meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected ministries include Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Water Resources; Education; Transportation, Environment and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Those in attendance of the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno.

The nine ministers also physically attending the meeting at the Council Chambers include the two ministers from  the  Ministry ofFinance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Clement Agba; Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture) and Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others are Minister of of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Minister of Environment, Alhaji Muhammad Mahmood, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

However, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and Other ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

NAN reports that a minute silence was observed in honour of former Minister of Works, retired Maj-Gen. John Obada, who died on June 13, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 81.

Late Obada acted as Chief of Air Staff (COAS) from 1970 to 1971, and was Federal Commissioner for Works and member of the Supreme Military Council.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 seconds ago

    Why APC should settle its conflicts- Samuel
    41 mins ago

    Akpabio to Nunieh: “Your allegation of sexual harassment nauseating”
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Stakeholders urge KGSG to obey protocols before reopening schools
    2 hours ago

    Detectives hunt for killer of dismembered Gokaya CEO
    2 hours ago

    Ongoing constable recruitment exercise free -Police
    2 hours ago

    Diversity Visa lottery winners sue Trump for suspending immigration
    3 hours ago

    EDO 2020: APC, PDP Campaign Councils boast of victory
    3 hours ago

    Why Osinbajo is target of smear campaign – Aide