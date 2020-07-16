EFCC arraigns Atoukaritou Ogbonna for internet scam

EFCC arraigns Atoukaritou Ogbonna for internet scam

Thursday, July 16, 2020 8:01 pm


Exif_JPEG_420

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ( EFCC),,  Port Harcourt’s Zonal office,  have arraigned Atoukaritou Ogbonna ( aka Atus) before Justice I. M Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on  12 count charges,  bordering on impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.
One of the counts  read: “That you Atoukaritou Ogbonna (aka Atus ) and others now at large on or about the 9th day of January, 2015 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of $400,000 USD by falsely presenting to Combrex Corporation that the payment details of the business, Wealth Solutions, provided by you belong to MEHK PVT LTD,  a pretext which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.
The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges preferred against him.
In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, C. O Oni prayed the court for a date for commencement of trial.
However, counsel to the defendant K. C. Ojiako  informed the court of his bail application for  the defendant.  The application  was not opposed by the prosecution.
Justice  Sani granted the defendant bail in the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) and one surety in like sum.  The surety must have a landed property in Port Harcourt and must swear to an affidavit of means. He is also to deposit two recent passport photographs  with the court. The defendant was remanded in EFCC custody and the matter adjourned to  October 5, 2020 for commencement of trial.
Ogbonna’s trouble started when the Commission received a report from the US Consulate General in Lagos alleging his involvement in business email compromise (BEC) and associated cyber intrusions. The defendant allegedly hacked into different accounts of individuals and companies in United States of America and other foreign countries.
 Ogbonna is a native of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State and managing director and chief executive of Patoni Digitech System.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Federal High Court goes on vacation 27 July
    2 hours ago

    Internet fraud: Uniport student, mother, girlfriend arrested in Delta
    3 hours ago

    How I fought off police attempts to arrest me – Joi Nunieh
    4 hours ago

    NBA election: Lawyer questions the authenticity of Abuja voters’ list
    5 hours ago

    Minister pays tribute to Oyewole, Ukaigwe
    5 hours ago

    Kogi West: Court of Appeal reserves ruling in Melaye’s suit
    5 hours ago

    NDDC ‘N40bn probe drama’ continues with walk out, warrant of arrest
    5 hours ago

    Why my Facebook page was hacked – Uche Jombo