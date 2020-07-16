Federal High Court goes on vacation 27 July

By Akin Kuponiyi

The Federal High Court of Nigeria will begin its annual vacation from Monday the 27 July, 2020.

The 10- week vacation will end on Friday the 25 September, 2020.

During the period of vacation, regular court proceedings in all judicial divisions of Federal High Courts nationwide will not hold except cases of extreme urgency.

The vacation notice signed by the Federal High Court Chief Registrar, Emmanuel Gallo Esq. states that the general public, lawyers and litigants should take note.

However, during the period of vacation, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt judicial divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency within their areas of jurisdiction.

Abuja judicial division will hear urgent matters from all judicial divisions within the North, Lagos judicial division will entertain urgent matters from all judicial divisions in the West while Port Harcourt judicial division will entertain urgent matters from all judicial divisions in the East.

According to the notice, the court would resume in all judicial divisions nationwide on Monday the 28 September, 2020.

The resumption would be followed by the new legal year service/valedictory session and judges’ conference on dates and place yet to be made public.