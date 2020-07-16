How I fought off police attempts to arrest me – Joi Nunieh

Safe in the confines of Rivers State Government’s House, Joi Nunieh, the former acting managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) narrated how some policemen who had laid siege on her residence tried to arrest her on Thursday morning before.

Nunieh narrated how she fought off the the policemen before Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike came to her rescue.

She said: “Early this morning around 4 O’clock, I learnt that people were around my gate. I made some calls and I tried to reach the state governor because he told me that if I see any strange movement that I should alert him because he had issued a statement. I tried to reach him but his phones were off. Then, I called some people and they said they may not be real policemen, so I should stay. They said they came to take me away and I said for what? Do they have a warrant of arrest and they said no warrant of arrest. So, I left it.

“At about 6:00am, they broke the gate. Then, Senator Magnus Abe now called me and said he had reached the Commissioner of Police; he said he didn’t know anything about it. The CP (Commissioner of Police) called me, I sent him my address and he came. They told me the CP was downstairs, but the CP wasn’t down. I think it was the Deputy Commissioner of Police. So, I opened the door and they wanted to grab me; I now pushed back the door, locked it and went upstairs. I got through to my governor. They tried to break the backdoor, it is a security door and they kept hitting it for over one hour but they couldn’t get access.

“So, my governor came and asked them for the warrant of arrest and why couldn’t they invite me to the Police, that I would have come, instead of coming to take a woman like a common criminal. The governor took me in his car and I am here ‘refugeeing’ in Government House.

“I want to thank His Excellency for keeping to his word that nothing should happen to the daughter of Rivers State. So, here I am in the Government House. I am supposed to be going today to Abuja to make my submissions before the House of Representatives Committee. I am sure it is about that.

“The man that harassed me is at home, the man who stole the money is at home, the man who stole government files is at home, the man who took money is at home, the man who said I should go and take an oath is at home. It is a criminal offence, it is life imprisonment to take oaths, to even offer me an oath is liable.

“I am sure my lawyers will be working on my next step as we speak. I don’t think that Akpabio can kill me; definitely, he can’t.

But, why do people think that he has monopoly of violence. I think Akpabio wanted to stop me from giving my submissions before the House of Representatives Committee today. He succeeded but I am sure the House of Representatives will give me another date. Nigerians will hear more.”

