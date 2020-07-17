Romace scam: A Nigerian, Kelechi Opabi, nabbed by Philiphine Police

Nemesis had a date with a Nigerian, Kelechi Opabi, when he was arrested by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) for romance scam.

His offence: Romance scam, via Internet. His activities got exposed on Thursday 16 July after his victim, an engineer, courted her online with a phantom Instagram account.

As the e-romance went on, the male lover promised his girl friend that he would send expensive gifts: watch, a bag, and jewelry which she could only receive after paying $800 or P42,000 into an account. She complied, blinded by the arrow of Cupid, the goddess of love.

Then, the scammer played Oliver Twist. Pronto, a delivery man materialised from nowhere, demanding $30,000 to smoothen the delivery the way hot knife would slice through butter.

Something, however, clicked awake the woman’s delicate brain matter! She sensed trouble and reported the matter to the ACG.

The Police swung into action, arrested the scammer and, according to a report by PMNEWS, charged him with “theft and violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.”

