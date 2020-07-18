Police arrest 2 for rape of 5, 4 years old girls in Anambra

*Medical examinations confirmed penetration and defilement undergoing treatment.

*Police CP warns parents to keep track of the movements of their Children

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

A 27 years old man, Chinonso Ugochukwu, popularly known as ‘NEPA’ of Umuaku Uli in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State is now telling police how he allegedly lured a 5 years old girl into his room and raped her.

Our correspondent learnt from the official sources at the p olice operatives attached to Uli Division arrested Ugochukwu on July 12 fOR allegedly luring the 5 years old girl into his room and allegedly defiling her.

The Spokesman of the Command SP Haruna Mohammed who also confirmed the incident in Official press statement said detectives have visited the scene of crime and the 5 years old traumatized victim had been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

Similarly, on 13 July, following a tip off, Police Operatives of the Anambra Police Command arrested one Sunday Eyim, a 31 years old man from Oruana village in Awka South LGA of the State for allegedly defiling a 4 -year- old girl in his room.

The scene was visited by Police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination. Sunday Eyim ‘m’ aged 31 years of Oruana village Amawbia in Awka South LGA of Anambra State. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police *CP John B.Abang,fdc* has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department,Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution. According to SP Haruna Muhammad the Spokesman of Anambra Police Command warned: “members of the Public particularly parents/guardians are enjoined to be watchful and caution their children against strangers and also encourage them to report any person making sexual advances or harassment on them to enable the parent take a proactive measure before it becomes intractable. “The public should also be security conscious at all times and always report suspicious rape cases in their neighborhood to the nearest Police stations for prompt action”.