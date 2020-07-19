COVID-19: Lagos, Kwara, Enugu lead as Nigeria confirms 653 new cases

Nigeria records 653 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday with Lagos, Kwara and Enugu State leading in the table of the 28 States where the new infections were confirmed.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos, Kwara and Enugu States reported 115, 85 and 80 new infections each in the past 24 hours.

Other States and the number of new infections are: FCT-78 Rivers-36 Ondo-35 Oyo-30 Katsina-28 Kaduna-19 Abia-19 Nasarawa-18 Plateau-17 Imo-16 Ogun-9 Ebonyi-9 Benue-9 Kano-9 Delta-8 Bauchi-7 Ekiti-6 Gombe-4 Bayelsa-4 Adamawa-4 Osun-4 Cross River-1 Yobe-1 Borno-1 Zamfara-1.

The NCDC also reports that the new infections bring the total number of the confirmed virus in the country to 14938 while new six new deaths from complications from the virus were also recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 36107 cases have been confirmed, 14938 cases have been discharged and 778 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said.