Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram/ISWP commanders in Borno- Official

Sunday, July 19, 2020 2:51 pm


File: Nigerian troops after an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists

Nigerian troops successfully neutralised top Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province – BH/ISWAP members in the North East,  the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

“Shortly after the successful operation, the enemy communication intercept confirmed killing of a top Boko Haram Commander named Sayinna. The other slayed terrorists were suspected to be Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima who hibernate in Sambisa forest.”

The military spokesperson explained the operation was executed by Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday following credible intelligence on their market activities and undercover movement around Kolofata, a border town in Borno State.

Eneche also said troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka had neutralized 6 Boko Haram members attempting to cross from Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis.

He said 3 AK 47 rifles, magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, d other items were recovered.

