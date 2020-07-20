Former NPAN President, Isa Funtua is dead

Former NPAN President, Isa Funtua is dead

Monday, July 20, 2020 9:39 pm


Late Isa Funtua

Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, publisher of defunct Democrat Newspaper and former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead.

Reports indicated that Funtua, regarded as a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and a member of the his kitchen cabinet died of cardiac arrest on Monday night.

The late newspaper publisher was life patron of Newspaper’s Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and Chairman of Bullet Construction company.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites Tuesday.

