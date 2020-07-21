On Service Chiefs’ Sack: Presidency Replies Senate

On Service Chiefs’ Sack: Presidency Replies Senate

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 4:16 pm


•Muhammadu Buhari

The Presidency has reacted to the proposal by the Senate that President Muhammadu Buhari must sack the Service Chiefs in Nigeria.

In a tweet today, Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, wrote:
“President Buhari notes the resolution of the Senate asking Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked. The Presidency reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and the Commander-in-Chief will do the best for the country at all times.”

    NNPC January 2020 Report

