On Service Chiefs’ Sack: Presidency Replies Senate

The Presidency has reacted to the proposal by the Senate that President Muhammadu Buhari must sack the Service Chiefs in Nigeria.

In a tweet today, Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, wrote:

“President Buhari notes the resolution of the Senate asking Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked. The Presidency reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and the Commander-in-Chief will do the best for the country at all times.”