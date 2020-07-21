Reps probe Ngige, Saleh over sack of NSITF, MBET, TCN managements

The affected agencies are Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)

The investigation which began on Monday in Abuja was organised by an ad hoc committee of the house chaired by Rep. Miriam Onuoha (APC-Imo)

Onuoha recalled that the house had on July, 17 deliberated a motion of urgent public importance and resolved to investigate the alleged procedural breach by the ministers.

She said that the house resolved to investigate the alleged breach of procurement procedures and financial malpractice and malfeasance in the agencies and report back in one week.

“Our Committee began work immediately and reached out to all concerned in the matter with a call for memoranda.

“About 95 per cent of all actors involved have made their written submissions; I must commend your prompt response to our letters.

“Without preempting the outcome of this investigative hearing, the committee wishes to extend to all the parties the benefit of the principle of fair hearing.

“I wish to remind us that this committee is not out to witch-hunt anybody, but play our legislative duties; please note that we will be just and fair to all concerned in this matter,”she said.

The hearing continues on July 21 enable all affected parties speak on document already presented to the committee, including the ministers.