95 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast – IOM

95 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast – IOM

Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:20 am


File: Migrants rescued from drowning

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said, on Wednesday, that 95 illegal immigrants were rescued off Libya’s western coast.

“A group of 95 migrants were returned to Khums, Libya by the coast guard.

“IOM staff were onsite to provide needed assistance and report that among them were four women,’’ the IOM tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IOM said that 131 illegal immigrants, including 13 miners, were rescued off the country’s western coast.

The IOM estimates that more than 6,100 illegal immigrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya so far in 2020, compared with 9,225 in 2019.

The fall of the previous Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011 has created a state of insecurity and chaos in Libya.

This has made Libya a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards European shores.

Immigrant shelters in Libya are overcrowded with immigrants, despite repeated international calls to close them. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Confusion as Obasanjo flogs woman over missing money
    15 mins ago

    For our Wole Soyinka: There was a “Samarkand Tree”
    48 mins ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 813
    6 hours ago

    Eyitayo Jegede wins Ondo PDP Governorship ticket
    7 hours ago

    NIJ House, Victoria Island, Lagos named after Ismaila Isa Funtua- Nigerian media
    8 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Upset as Jegede defeats Ajayi to win PDP guber ticket
    9 hours ago

    Nwodo inaugurates steering committee for Alaigbo Stabilization Fund
    9 hours ago

    How I was tortured, paralyzed by OSPAC, Ikwerre LGA vigilance group – Welder