Guterres, U.S condemn killing of aid workers in Nigeria

The United States and the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, have condemned Wednesday’s killing of five aid workers in Borno by terrorists.

The executed persons includes staff of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee, and a private security guard.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Boko Haram terrorists has on Wednesday released a 35-minute video as they executed five humanitarian workers abducted about a month ago along Maiduguri/Monguno road.

They killed the aid workers after a failed negotiation in which they demanded 500,000 dollars for their release.

Guterres in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, in New York on Thursday strongly condemned the killing, of the five civilians while expressing his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Nigeria.

“He calls on the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice the perpetrators of these killings,’’ he said.

The UN chief reiterated that attacks against civilians, including aid workers, by a party in an armed conflict, were a violation of international humanitarian law.

He stressed the need for international human rights law and international humanitarian law to be fully respected, including the obligation to protect civilians.

In its own reaction, the U.S. Government through the Public Affairs Department of its Embassy in Abuja made the condemnation while commiserating with the victims families in a statement on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers in Nigeria’s Northeast. “This comes against the backdrop of the deteriorating conditions for millions of Nigeria. “These great individuals dedicated their lives to easing human sufferings. “We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifice on behalf of others. “We will remember their dedication to others.”