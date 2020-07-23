Housewife kidnaps daughter to implicate husband’s ex-wife -Police

Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:19 pm


The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Fatima Bishir, 22, for allegedly arranging the kidnap of her five-year-old daughter in order to implicate her husband’s ex-wife.
She was said to have sent an SMS to her husband demanding N2 million ransom in Mashi local government area of the state before the daughter would be released.
The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure on Thursday in Katsina during a press briefing.
“On July 5, 2020 at 0800 hours, the suspect falsely reported at Mashi Police Division that her little daughter was missing and strongly suspected the ex-wife of her husband,” he said.
Isah added that the suspect further claimed that the said ex-wife once threatened her that she will revenge the death of her daughter who died under her care.
He revealed that the suspect took pants and canvas shoe of the daughter to the house of the ex-wife to implicate her, where the police recovered them.
“After thorough investigation, the suspect confessed to be the writer of the text message sent to her husband, Bishir Isyaku, 40, threatening him to either pay N2 million ransom or risk his daughter been killed by the kidnappers,” he said.
He further revealed that the suspect confessed to have taken away the daughter from their residence in Mashi to Kano, where she hid her with help of her housemaid, Faiza.
According to him, luck ran out of the suspect when she took the girl away from Kano to Dutsi trying to abandon her near the house of the ex-wife’s mother.
He said investigation was ongoing and the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others. (NAN)
