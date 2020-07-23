Housewife kidnaps daughter to implicate husband’s ex-wife -Police

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Fatima Bishir, 22, for allegedly arranging the kidnap of her five-year-old daughter in order to implicate her husband’s ex-wife.

She was said to have sent an SMS to her husband demanding N2 million ransom in Mashi local government area of the state before the daughter would be released.

The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure on Thursday in Katsina during a press briefing.

“On July 5, 2020 at 0800 hours, the suspect falsely reported at Mashi Police Division that her little daughter was missing and strongly suspected the ex-wife of her husband,” he said.