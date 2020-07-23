Just in: Wike suspends Chairman of Port Harcourt City Council
Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:37 pm
Hon. Victor Ihunwo, Chairman Port Harcourt City Council,suspended by Governor Nyesom Wike
*Sanctions banks that gave loans to LGAs by removing JAAC Accounts from them
Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the immediate suspension of the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Hon. Victor Ihunwo for illegal tax collection.
Paul Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications announced this in a statement on Thursday.
He added that traders at the Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market are hereby directed not to have any dealing with anyone who claims to be acting on behalf of Port Harcourt Local Government Area.
“Government has also removed JAAC Accounts from all the Banks that gave loans to some Local Government Councils without the authorisation of the State Government as provided in the Local Government Law.
“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has therefore been authorized to institute legal action against the defaulting banks.
The Chairmen of Abua-Odual and Degema Local Government Areas still remain suspended from office as their suspension order has not been lifted.
Therefore, the Heads of Personnel Management, Heads of Local Government Administration and Treasurers of Abua-Odual and Degema Local Government Areas are hereby suspended with immediate effect for having official transactions with the suspended Local Government Chairmen.
The state government directed the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission to post officers of the same designations to replace the suspended officers immediately.
