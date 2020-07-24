Ghana games: Court refuses to rubber stamp Kashamu’s agreement

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, 23 July, 2020, declined to give consent to the application of Western Lotto, owned by Senator Buruji Kashamu for court recognition of a secret agreement between it and National Lotteries Regulatory Commission, NLRC, regarding the control of the Ghana lotto games

In the matter of WESTERN LOTTO LIMITED VS NATIONAL LOTTERIES REGULATORY COMMISSION & 24 OTHERS ( SUIT NO FHC/L/CS/2321/19), the honourable court having considered various pending applications of defendants before it, in its ruling declined the application of Western Lotto to recognise and give consent to their purported agreement with NLRC.

The court agreed with the argument that since there is a subsisting appeal on the matter and the record of appeal has been compiled, the court could not give consent to the purported agreement.

Therefore the court adjourned “sine die”, meaning “till the appeal is determined.”

Western Lotto had sought to totally discontinue the original case in order to file a new one which would have allowed the court to consider its consent judgement motion but when that failed the company tried to obtain a judgement in secret and that leaked and a lot of attention was now given to the case when people stormed the court on Monday 19th July 2020.

Meanwhile the pressure on western Lotto to deliver on its promises to the Ghanaian Lotto authorities continue to mount because Ghana had the impression that western lotto was a big influential Lotto company in Nigeria .