Mitsubishi Motors set to host first-ever virtual car launch in Nigeria

Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors, is set to host the live premiere of the New Generation Pajero Sport, a first of its kind in Nigeria.

The launch, slated for Friday, July 31, 2020, will be a unique experience for attendees to witness a virtual unveiling of the New SUV and an immersive 360-degree virtual tour.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures, the brand opted for an innovative digital solution with a Livestream of the anticipated SUV launch. The aim is to keep hope alive with entertainment during these difficult times.

Redesigned with the theme ‘Elevate your Journey’ the New Generation Pajero Sport was crafted to meet drivers’ desires for a perfect blend of comfort and functionality, while also possessing the off-road capability, reliability, and durability of the Pajero series, in a mid-size SUV.

The launch event will start with a digital press conference after which guests will be invited to take an intimate look at the Pajero Sport via a 360° virtual tour, followed by a Livestream music event and special guest appearances.

Speaking about the event, the Managing Director/Country Delegate CFAO Nigeria, Thomas Pelletier, highlighted that the company had to adapt rapidly to the new realities faced with the COVID – 19 pandemic, putting in place measures to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

He stated: “The New Pajero Sport is tailored to suit the evolving needs of customers who desire advanced technology, more stylish and comfortable off-road SUVs. This virtual launch will be an exciting way to unveil the new model and above all, ensure all our guests are safe.”

Massilia Motors is also offering customers new value-added packages, with the introduction of service plans to ensure lower cost of ownership of vehicles and fleet solutions for businesses.