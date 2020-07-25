God answered my prayers against impeachment of Obaseki – Oba of Benin

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday said he thanked God that the Governor Godwin Obaseki has not been impeached despite the turbulence that has characteried the politics of Edo State under his leadership.

The monarch who disclosed this when Obaseki, led some Governors, Senators and other top-ranking officials of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), on a courtesy call on him in his palace recalled that the Edo State Governor had asked him for prayers so that he will complete his tenure.

“I remembered when I visited Governor Obaseki in his office, he asked me to pray for him to be able to complete his tenure in office and I did and today, he has not been impeached despite the ups and downs and I thank my God and my ancestors for answering my prayers. “When I also visited Rivers and the Cross Rivers States, the Governors there asked me to intervene in the Edo State political crisis and I said I will not give up and that we have been praying and I thank God and our ancestors that we had the primary elections in the state and there was no bloodshed and it was so peaceful.

Ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo state, Oba Ewuare II, disclosed that the State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs will also hold prayer and fasting sessions for a peaceful election in the state.

“And now as we are about going to the governorship election proper, I am going to summon Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state. “We all know that there is nothing prayers cannot do. It is prayers that have been keeping the country going,” he said.