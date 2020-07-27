Suspension LGA Chairs: APC kicks, issues 7- day ultimatum to Wike

*Governor Wike’s Suspension of Elected Council Chairmen unconstitutional

*

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers has kicked against what it described as the ‘unilateral decision’ of Governor Nyesom Wike to suspend some elected local government chairmen in the State.

Governor Wike had recently suspended the Chairmen of Port Harcourt, Degema and Abua/Odual Local Government Councils for various reasons.

But Ogbonna Nwuke, spokesman for APC in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Monday, said Governor Wike acted outside the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution, especially, the recognition of Federal, State and Local Governments as separate entities of government in carrying out the suspension.

APC therefore asked the State Government to take steps within seven days to restore the elected chairmen of Port Harcourt, Degema and Abua Local Government Councils to their seats or face legal action.

“There is no section of the Nigerian Constitution which allows the Executive arm of Government in any State, or a State Governor as head of the executive, to punish elected officials without referring perceived acts of misdemeanor against elected officials at the third tier level to the House which has the power of oversight,” APC said.

It further argued that “where elected representatives err, our constitution allows a process of recall which makes it mandatory for two-thirds of the electorate to order the return of their representatives. The same constitution prescribes an impeachment of Chairmen by Councillors who constitute the legislative arm at that the Local Government level. And in this instance, there is no proof that councillors in the affected LGAs have either complained or played their statutory roles before the Government action.”

APC noted that while the Rivers State House of Assembly sat about two weeks ago, it only considered matters related to some appointments pertaining to the State Judicial Service Commission.

The party further said that regardless of the reason for the suspension of the chairmen, Wike has brazenly breached constitution: “By his action, he has treated the House of Assembly with great levity. It is our expectation that the House of Assembly shall call the Governor to order.

“Also the suspension of Senior Staff employed by the Local Government Service Commission on grounds that they collaborated with their bosses, is another step taken too far. What was the Governor inferring by his action? Was he saying that workers at the grassroots should be disobedient to constituted authority?

“Against this backdrop, we ask the State Government to take steps within seven days to restore the elected chairmen of Port Harcourt, Degema and Abua Local Government Councils to their seats. While urging the Government to do what is right, we want to draw attention to the fact that elected Chairmen and councillors belonging to the APC have been in Court. They have been challenging their illegal removal from office by the Government of Rivers State.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that it is illegal for any government in this country to set aside the mandate of elected Councils. We are aware that the Rivers State Government has acted in breach of this landmark decision.

“We urge Chairmen and Councillors who were elected on the platform of our great party not to relent in their effort to secure justice. The APC shall continue to stand with them through out this period. Our conviction that the Apex Court will compel the Rivers State Government to comply with its ruling remains unshaken.

“Finally, Rivers people can no longer tolerate the Governor’s bid to promote a culture of fear and intimidation. Rivers people have had enough of his penchant for running a one-man show. As a political party, the APC enjoins the Rivers Governor to tone down a little. Nothing can be gained from what many right thinking Rivers people are beginning to view as acts of executive reckless on his part.”