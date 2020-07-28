Alleged N400m fraud: EFCC goes after Omolori, ex-NASS Clerk

The immediate past Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Omolori, is in trouble less than three weeks after he forced to vacate office. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC told an FCT High Court on Tuesday that it was investigating a petition, alleging that the former Clerk was involved in the diversion of 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued at over N400 million belonging to the National Assembly.

The commission said as part of its investigation activities, it has invited the Secretary of the National Assembly Commission, Adamu Mohammed Fika, Mr Oluseye Ajakaye and others to its office.

It further stated that the invitees made revelations indicting Omolori, following this development, letters were sent to him on Nov. 4, 2019. But it said Omolori failed to honour the letter and another one sent to him on March 16, 2020. In view of his failure , EFCC stated that it was left with no option than to approach the court for warrant of arrest to be issued against the respondent. The EFCC in an ex parte application therefore seek an order of the court for the arrest of Omolori, alleging that the respondent had ignored its invitation for him to report to it’s office over an investigation of a petition. After listening to the counsel for EFCC, Mr S.N. Robe, the presiding judge of the court, Justice Suleman Belgore issued a warrant for the arrest of the Omolori.

“I have considered the application, I averted to Paragraph 7 of the supporting affidavit and Exhibit EFCC 4 wherein the respondent was said to have ignored invitations to report in the applicant’s office without any justifiable reason. “It is clear to me that Section 3 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 can be invoked in the circumstances of this case in granting this application and I so do. “Warrant of immediate arrest is hereby issued against Mohammed Omolori, the former Clerk of the National Assembly forthwith,” Justice Belgore ordered.