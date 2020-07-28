Covid-19 cure claim: Critics go for Dr Stella Emmanuel’s throat

Dr Stella Immanuel, a Cameroonian but who studied at the University of Ibadan has become a target of criticisms over her claims on Covid-19 cure. She addressed a news conference in Washington, claiming that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for the virus. She said she had successfully treated no fewer than 350 patients with the drugs, especially, Hydroxychloroquine, the favourite of President Donald Trump!

One of her critics is Ena Ofugara, a health personnel who lives in the United States:

“This is doctor Fauci who insisted on treating Ebola patients himself to show staff who were afraid that he would never ask them to do what he would not do himself

Next picture is one of a Dr Immanuel, a doctor who has spent more time trying to build a ministry for God through over five products including online hangouts plus open air preaching than actual research or medicine.

And the one with a megaphone accuses the one who was number 1 in the country and yet stooped to personally treat the Ebola virus carrier himself.

And she was wearing a mask in open uncrowded place and saying people should not wear masks as there is a cure.

Some people are too funny.

Whose report will you believe? That of the camerounian, only country more corrupt than Nigeria and of a lady who we have no knowledge of until today and who wants to meet the president and obvioulsy about self aggrandizement or Fauci that has overseen the stop of the spread of Ebola and other viruses.

You people can believe all you want and anyone you want. Same people denying the existence of COVID19 are celebrating a cure for it. “no mask as there is a cure” she says. just like No condom as there are drugs to stop pregnancy and HIV.

Hospitalizations and deaths have increased. Count the amount of top people who have died in Nigeria this year alone. Keep denying COVID or believing there is a magical cure called hydroxychloroquine. In fact, go and deink Madagascar kunu for all I care at this point.

Effectiveness Of Hydrochloroquine and Azithromycin Regimen: They See A Revolutionary Statement Where There Is None.

She is Cameroonian who studied in Nigeria. Respect to Cameroun.

Next, COVID19 deniers that swore there was nothing like COVID19 and it is a DEMOCRAT HOAX are here pushing a video that speaks of a CURE. Now make up your mind folks. Why is there a CURE for what you say does not exist?…

Also Ese Freeman Oghaghare, a PhD Student in the US wrote:

“I agree with your position. It’s simple. As a clinical research scientist, If I have managed and followed 360 COVID patients; I will at least document a case report study. Press conferences is a means to validate evidence base result. In as much as I don’t totally trust the big Pharm’s; I however expect scientist to talk as scientist and not as political activist. I beg to differ; her comments were spurious with no bases but vague claims anyone can make.

Me: Clearly she was not a scientist nor doctor before those cameras but a total partisan hack. Scientists come quietly with evidence. They have their numbers and facts at their fingertip. They do not come and say a senior doctor like Fauci is taking hydrochloroxyl prophylactically when they have not been in his medicine cabinet. THAT IS BEARING FALSE WITNESS Against her neighbour.

Another critic of the woman is Dr. Ibila Orjijigh Jp-pbuh from Benue but practising medicine in El Paso, USA.

In his words:

“A primary care physician saying she treated Covid with HTCQ with this success makes me ask, which severe COVID patient with severe symptoms goes to a PCP? These are people gasping for air saturating at 75% on a ventilator with peak pressures in the 30s, if you know what that means, you will know those parameters can not be associated with any PCP office”

Medicine is not practiced in front of a Camera, it’s evidenced based, if you had this impressive results, put your name on a paper, your methodology and let’s have access to your data and let the numbers speak for themselves.

When the world started struggling with cancer, nobody came out and said their mother’s ogbono cured cancer and the world stated prescribi ng ogbono for cancer, people published data on medications methotrexate, Doxorubicin etc and that my friends is how medicine works.

I have treated over 500 patients with COVID, the worse of them, I have used Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycine, Remdesevir, Dexamethasone, you name anything that has had the slightest evidence, the results are really not impressive.

Most COVID patients are a symptomatic and some mild symptoms and usually recover by themselves, I have had colleagues who tested positive isolated and are now on the job with no treatment, they could have as well taken HCQ and claimed it cured them.

Madam, your medical school did not teach you how to publish a research, put your data down and put your name on it , own it and let’s validate it, otherwise go an sit down.

Bellow are excerpts of Immanuel’s speech: “Hello, I’m Dr Stella Emmanuel. I’m a primary care physician in Houston, Texas.

“I went to medical school in West Africa, Nigeria, where I took care of malaria patients, treated them with hydroxychloroquine and stuff like that.

“So I’m used to these medications. I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19. Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people … I think my oldest patients are 92 … 87-year-olds.

“And the result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they’re all well.

“For the past few months, after taking care of over 350 patients, we’ve not lost one. Not a diabetic, not a somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody who asthma, not an old person.

“We’ve not lost one patient. And on top of that, I’ve put myself, my staff, and many doctors that I know on hydroxychloroquine for prevention because by the very mechanism of action, it works early and as a prophylaxis.

“The study that made me start using hydroxychloroquine was a study that they did under the NIH in 2005 that says it works.

“Recently, I was doing some research about a patient that had hiccups and I found out that they even did a recent study in the NIH, which is our National Institute … that is the National … NIH, what? National Institute of Health.

“I know you’re going to tell me that you treated 20 people, 40 people, and it didn’t work. I’m a true testimony. So I came here to Washington DC to tell America nobody needs to get sick.

“This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don’t need a mask. There is a cure.

“I tell all of you doctors that are sitting down and watching Americans die. You’re like the good Nazi … the good one, the good Germans that watched Jews get killed and you did not speak up.

“If they come after me, they threaten me. They’ve threatened to … I mean, I’ve gotten all kinds of threats. Or they’re going to report me to the bots.

“I say, you know what? I don’t care. I’m not going to let Americans die. And if this is the hill where I get nailed on, I will get nailed on it. I don’t care.

“You can report me to the bots, you can kill me, you can do whatever, but I’m not going to let Americans die.

“And today I’m here to say it, that America, there is a cure for COVID-19. All this foolishness does not need to happen. There is a cure for COVID-19.