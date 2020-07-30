How soldier kills officer in Borno – Army

How soldier kills officer in Borno – Army

Thursday, July 30, 2020 4:23 pm


Colonel Sagir Musa

Army Headquarters says a depressed soldier serving in 2 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, went berserk, shot and killed an officer on Wednesday.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Musa said the incident occurred when the soldier approached the officer who was standing in front of the Unit’s Headquarters making a phone call.

He said that the soldier is in custody undergoing investigation while the general situation in the unit remains calm.

According to him, the remains of the deceased officer has been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“Investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The family of the deceased has already been contacted.

“The Nigerian Army sympathises and condoles with the family at this trying moment, and pray to the Almighty God to repose the soul of the departed and grant his family and other loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Fasanmi: He was a very honest, consistent politician – S/West APC
    19 mins ago

    Fasanmi’s death, a big loss to Nigeria, says Buhari
    FRSC officials on duty 39 mins ago

    FRSC arrests 5 staff for extortion
    3 hours ago

    Sallah: Kogi Governor tasks citizens on love, sacrifice
    3 hours ago

    Mamman Daura And The 2023 Presidential Election
    4 hours ago

    Aguiyi Ironsi’s son on counter coup day: “I was disguised as a girl, put in a train to Lagos”
    4 hours ago

    Projects: Wike floors NDDC in court
    5 hours ago

    Papa Ayo Fasanmi is dead