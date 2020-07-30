Susan Rice Again!

By Femi Fani-Kayode

Susan Rice, one of the two ladies that Senator Joe Biden is considering as his running mate, used to live in Nigeria and years later served as Assistant Secretary of State for Africa under President Bill Clinton.

She was the one that prepared and served the “Abuja tea” to Nigerian President-elect MKO Abiola in 1998 after which he coughed, choked and dropped dead right in front of her.

Learn your history, do your research, do your homework and doubt this historical fact at your own peril. You can also ask those that were there when this happened that are still alive like U.S. Ambassador Pickering.

Better still ask Major Hamza Al Mustapha, General Sani Abacha’s Chief Security Officer, who has all the details of what transpired at that deadly meeting or listen to the testimony of a police officer called Zadok at Justice Oputa’s Truth and Reconciliation Panel which sat in 2001. Zadok was detailed to take care of MKO’s security and he witnessed his murder.

Knowledge is power, history is important and facts matter. As long as those in the younger generation in Nigeria refuse to learn about what happened in our country in the past there can be little hope for the future and we shall continue to be the laughing stock of the world.

Imagine that a lady that killed our President-elect and that went on, many years later, to serve as President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor is now seriously being considered to be running mate to an American Presidential candidate.

We have such short memories and many of us have no memory at all. I weep for Nigeria.