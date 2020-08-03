COVID-19: Nigeria reports 304 fresh infections; death toll hits 888

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 304 fresh infections; death toll hits 888

Monday, August 3, 2020 8:02 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

Nigeria reported 304 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the death toll jumps to 888.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

Data from the NCDC  showed that the 304 new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The centre noted that five deaths were recorded in the country.

It added that till date, the country recorded 43,841 confirmed cases, 20,308 discharged and 888 deaths in 36 states and the FCT.

It showed that the  304 new cases were reported from 15 states, namely Lagos (81), FCT (39), Abia (31), Kaduna (24), Rivers (23), Plateau (16), Cross River (13), Ebonyi (12), Ondo (12) Ekiti (11), Edo (11), Benue (10), Nasarawa (10), Ogun (6) and Gombe (5).

The health agency noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate the COVID-19 national response activities across the country.

It  said that if anyone tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms, he or she should stay at home and keep away from other people.

The NCDC said that the risk of being infected with the virus would be higher if people relate less  than six feet from each other at a crowded public place or if they freely share equipment and not  practice social distancing and other habits to stay healthy. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Mamman Daura seeks competence
    8 mins ago

    Trump furious after Appeal Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber death penalty
    7 hours ago

    Gegu-Beki community honours Governor Yahaya Bello
    8 hours ago

    On the matter of zoning
    8 hours ago

    No reason for Swiss authorities to investigate Infantino, FIFA says
    8 hours ago

    22-year-old man drowns in Kano
    9 hours ago

    Piracy: Institute urges FG to re-engage Tompolo’s company
    9 hours ago

    BbNaija: Why Ka3na was evicted