Photos: Huge explosion rocks Beirut, Lebanon

The Beirut explosion

At least 73 people were killed in great explosion that shook the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Tuesday evening, CNN has reported.

The blast appears to have been centered on the city’s port area. A CNN producer witnessed “chaotic scene” in Beirut emergency room following the explosion.

Lebanon state-run NNA news reported that a major fire broke out near Beirut port and firefighting teams rushed to the scene and worked to put out the fire.

Credit: CNN