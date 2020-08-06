Gov. Wike raises alarm over increasing insecurity in Nigeria

Gov. Wike raises alarm over increasing insecurity in Nigeria

Thursday, August 6, 2020 6:16 pm


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Olu Irefin who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

 

*Charges GOC to indicate what is needed to succeed in fighting insecurity in the state

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday expressed concern over the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria while lamenting that nearly every state of the country is battling one security problem or the other. 

The Governor spoke when the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Olu Irefin paid him a courtesy visit at Government House,  Port Harcourt.

He noted that the prevalence of insecurity in every State of the Federation seem to overwhelm the military.

Governor Wike stated that the situation is different in Rivers state because of the robust collaboration  between his administration and the security agencies.

“Our determination is to keep the State safe but development also attracts criminality, so we can’t say we are totally free.

“There are still pockets of criminal elements. So,  as a professional whose role is to defend the territorial integrity of the country,  fight crime and do not involve in politics.

“We are willing to collaborate with you as a government because security is important for us. Just let us know what you require to succeed in the fight against criminality.

“That way,  we will be  partners  in progress and make  the State safe for all residents,” he stated.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding  6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Olu Irefin commended Governor Wike for his developmental strides.

He said on assumption of duties   his commanders told him that they have enjoyed tremendous support from the state government in the discharge of duties.

He pledged to  sustain the existing collaboration in protecting lives  and property in the State.

