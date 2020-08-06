New Edo ‘Speaker’, 17 lawmakers visit Police Commissioner (+ photos)

Thursday, August 6, 2020 9:28 pm


Victor Edoror and members of his faction of Edo House of Assembly during the visit to the Police Commissioner

The factional Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Victor Edoror and his Deputy, Hon Emmanuel Omoladun Agbaje and other members of Edo state House of Assembly on Thursday visited Babatunde Kokumo, the  State Commissioner of police.

The Police Boss congratulated the lawmakers and assured them of his support in maintaining peace and orderliness.

The visit came after Edoror was elected Speaker by 14 members-elect in Edo state who refused to be inaugurated last year and three lawmakers who later pledged loyalty to the governorship candidate of the APC in the state’s September 19 governor election earlier on Thursday.

This was after the 17 lawmakers formed a parallel Assembly which was inaugurated at an undisclosed venue to elect Edoror

They thereafter impeaced the Speaker, after a motion for the impeachment of Frank Okiye which was not opposed.

Mr. Sunday Aghedo, (APC Ovia SW) had moved a motion signed by the entire members calling for Okiye’s impeachment, and was seconded by Hon. Ohio Ezomo (APC Owan West).

The motion nominating Edoror was moved by Hon. Washington Osifo (APC Uhunmwonde) and was seconded by Hon Eric Okaka (APC, Owan East).

Mr Chris Okaeben (APC, Oredo West) moved the motion that got Hon Emma Agbaje (APC, Akoko-Edo II) who acted as Speaker ex tempore, elected as Deputy Speaker.

Edoror and his deputy with the Police Commissioner

Before the election, 12 out of the 14 members who were not sworn in last year took their oaths administered by a former Clerk of Edo Assembly.

Following the inaugural sitting, Edoror announced that plenary will resume on Friday, 7th August 2020.

When contacted for reaction, the Clerk of Edo Assembly, Mr. Yaya Omogbai said; “I don’t talk to press, meet my PRO please.”

A call made to Mr. Edoror for reaction also went unanswered.

Recall that Speaker of Edo Assembly, Frank Okiye, had raised the alarm over plans to hijack the Assembly complex at the

