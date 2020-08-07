Resumption: Kogi begins schools fumigation

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As part of activities to herald it’s plans of reopening schools on Monday, 10th August, the Kogi State Government on Thursday evening commenced fumigation and disinfection of public schools. The government also reiterated it’s directive to all private schools to fumigate their premises before resumption.

The fumigation exercise started with Crowther Memorial College. It was witnessed by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Mr. Wemi Jones and his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment Mr. Victor Obafaiye among senior officials from the two ministries and the media.

Apart from Crowther College, other schools fumigated on the first day included Bishop Delisle College, Holy Trinity School, Police Nur/Pry School and Government Science Secondary School

Jones said no school will be left out in the exercise. “I can assure you that no school in Kogi will be left out from this exercise. We have also instructed all private schools to fumigate their schools and ensure that they observe all established protocols by NCDC for safety against COVID-19.

”His Excellency has given the marching order to fumigate all schools to ensure that the lives of learners and teachers are not endangered in Kogi,” he said.

Also speaking, Omofaiye, said that one of the requirements for schools reopening was to ensure that schools were properly disinfected against the virus.

“We must do the needful for the safety of the learners and teachers in the state. We are partners in progress and the ministry of environment will always be ready whenever we are called upon, and we will do our work diligently.

Mr Moses Ododo, a member of Kogi House of Assembly and Chairman, House Committee on Education who was also on ground, commended Governor Yahaya Bello and the commissioners for their pro-activeness, assuring them of the necessary support from the State Assembly.

The Principal of Crowdther Memorial College, Mrs Mabel Ogunmola, said she felt highly elated and excited especially when she heard that her school would be the first to be fumigated.