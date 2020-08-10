Gov. Makinde cuts short commissioner’s joy over recovery from COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State cut short the joy of Professor Raphael Afonja, his Commissioner for Public Works and Transport over his recovery from COVID-19 on Monday with a sack letter.

The Governor sacked Afonja the same day he resumed after overcoming the deadly infection which kept him away from office for many days.

Obviously unaware of what was in the offing for him later in the day, the now ex-commissioner had on Monday morning in a telephone interview with a popular radio station in Ibadan expressed his appreciation and gratitude to God for his recovery as well as Governor Makinde and all the officials of the State government for their care and concern when he was battling the virus.

However, the news of the sack of the commissioner came few hours later in a statement issued the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa.

The statement noted that a letter dated Aug. 10 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, said the sack took immediate effect.