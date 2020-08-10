Gov. Makinde cuts short commissioner’s joy over recovery from COVID-19

Gov. Makinde cuts short commissioner’s joy over recovery from COVID-19

Monday, August 10, 2020 10:16 pm


Afonja: sacked by Gov. Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State cut short the joy of Professor Raphael Afonja, his Commissioner for Public Works and Transport over his recovery from COVID-19 on Monday with a sack letter.
The Governor sacked Afonja the same day he resumed after overcoming the deadly infection which kept him away from office for many days.
Obviously unaware of what was in the offing for him later in the  day, the now ex-commissioner had on Monday morning in a telephone interview with a popular radio station in Ibadan expressed his appreciation and gratitude to God for his recovery as well as Governor Makinde and all the officials of the State government for their care and concern when he was battling the virus.
However, the news of the sack of the commissioner came few hours later in a statement issued the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,  Taiwo Adisa.
The statement noted that a letter dated Aug. 10  and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, said the sack took immediate effect.

The statement quoted the letter entitled, “Termination of appointment, ” as saying:

“I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Honourable Commissioner with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport.

“I am to add that your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you successes in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

The statement further said Makinde approved the redeployment of two commissioners who were directed to swap portfolios.

“An internal memo signed by the SSG, with the subject -Redeployment of EXCO members, indicated that the Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal, has been moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while his counterpart who was manning that ministry, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, has been moved to the Ministry of Special Duties.

“The memo indicated that the redeployment takes immediate.effect,” the statement said

