Group of pensioners in Rivers ask Wike to pay their pension arrears, gratuities

Group of pensioners in Rivers ask Wike to pay their pension arrears, gratuities

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 4:56 pm


Pensioners in Rivers

*Commends government for  abrogating an obnoxious Pension Law the denied retirees their benefits
Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt
Amidst the controversies surrounding the recent approval granted to Governor Nyesom Wike to secure N18billion loan by the Rivers State lawmakers to build a Flyover and expand some roads, some Pensioners are appealing to the state government to pay their arrears and gratuities.
In a press Statement, the pensioners who described themselves as “2012 – 2019 group of Retirees of Rivers State Civil Service,” appealed to  Governor  Wike to alleviate their suffering by paying their pension arrears and gratuities.
In the statement signed by  Lucky Ati, their coordinator, the group, 2012 – 2019 retirees said  that most of the problems of these retirees were caused by the previous administrations in the state that enacted the contributory pension law without preparation and plans for the implementation of the scheme thereby plunging the retirees into untold hardship.
However, the retirees commended the Governor for the abrogation and amendment of pension laws by subsequent biometric exercise and payment of monthly pension to others.
They appealed to the Governor to make  provision for budgetary allocation by increase funding for death benefits, gratuities and allowance to mitigate the harrowing experiences faced by these senior citizens.
The senior citizens, most of who have become frail, aged and had put in the mandatory 35 years in service also commended the impressive developmental works of the Rivers state Governor in Infrastructural development, security, health and education.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Failure to pay pensions: APC chieftain slams Wike
    43 mins ago

    Internet fraud: EFFC arrests 3 corps members, 19 undergraduates,10 others  
    1 hour ago

    Kashamu: Matters arising from Chief Obasanjo’s condolence letter
    2 hours ago

    Lagos courts have delivered judgments on 122 sexual offences in 2020 – DPP
    2 hours ago

    APC will take over government in Abia in 2023 – Orji Kalu
    2 hours ago

    N-Power: 5 million applied for Batch C enrollment- Minister
    2 hours ago

    Politicians exploiting security challenges for political gains – Gov. Matawalle
    4 hours ago

    Kogi: Community leader raises alarm over armed Fulani invasion