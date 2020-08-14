Edo 2020: Call APC Governors’ Forum D-G to order – Party chieftain

An APC chieftain in Edo, Mr Bright Obarogie, has urged the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Alh. Mai Mala Buni, to caution the APC Governors’ Forum Director-General (D-G), Dr Salihu Lukman.

Obarogie who made the call in Benin on Friday while fielding questions from newsmen, claimed that Lukman’s intent and purpose was not for the good of the party, saying he should be called to order.

He was reacting to a statement credited to the D-G that the former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, had hijacked the campaign structure of the APC governorship candidate in Edo.

It would be recalled that the APC governors’ forum director-general had in a recent statement titled: ‘Which Way, APC?’, claimed that Oshiomhole had hijacked Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s campaign.

Lukman raised the alarm over what he described as the diminishing electoral value of the party.

Obarogie, however, said that Lukman’s position was not only untrue, but capable of sending a wrong signal to the camps of the other governorship candidates for the Sep. 19 election.

He said what Oshiomhole had succeeded in doing since the beginning of the campaign for the Edo poll, was to have placed APC in a position as the party to beat in the election.

The chieftain, a key financier of APC at the grassroots, said that Oshiomhole had added bite to the campaign and united all the party faithful in the quest of taking back the state.

“The working relationship between Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu, the party’s candidate, and indeed the entire APC campaign team, has never been this smooth.

“We are all united and working harmoniously to win and win big for our party,” Obarogie said. (NAN)