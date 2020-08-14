How ‘Edo godfathers’ victimised me for 16 years – Imasuangbon

By Jethro Ibileke

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, Barr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, has explained why he decided to step down and support the candidate of the party, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for the September 19 election.

He said he decided to step down for him for having the courage to fight god-father of Edo politics.

Imasuangbon who stated this on Friday during the ward-to-ward campaign of the party in Etsako West Local government area of the state, called on lovers of democracy to defend their votes from the grip of election riggers as eligible voters.

“For 16 years, I Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon has been contesting elections in Edo state. I have been a victim of the godfathers. This is why I am supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki for having the courage to defeat the godfather in Edo politics.

“Every Edo men and women should take up this challenge which comes through courage and determination by saying no to the godfathers.

“I will lead in defending election results from my polling unit to ward and from my ward to the various collation centres.

“They want to write election results, we are waiting for them.

“These election is an election of freedom. We are redefining democracy in Edo State,” he siad.

Imasuangbon cited education, agricultural revolution and construction of about 350 roads across the three senatorial districts of the state among achievements of incumbent governor Obaseki, as reason why he will enjoy massive support for his re-election.

He predicted that Obaseki will defeat his main rival and candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“What did Ize-Iyamu do when he came before? Obaseki will defeat Adams Oshiomhole and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in these election,” he boasted.

The PDP chieftain called for vigilance before, during and after the election in order to preserve the sanctity of the ballot.

“I call on every Edo people wherever you are to defend your votes.

“The greatest military all over the world is the peoples military,” he said.

He however charged security agents and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that would midwife the electoral process to be fair and neutral both in practice and in principle while discharging their assignments.

“Democracy is already on trial in Edo state,” he added