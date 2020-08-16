Protest in Ibadan as suspected serial killer escapes from police custody

By Nehru Odeh

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that 19 year old suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who confessed to killing Barakat Bello, a female student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health, Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan on 1 July 2020, has escaped from police custody.

This is coming against the backdrop of a protest which erupted at Ori-Oke Olurunkole in Akinyele Local Government area on Friday 14 August, 2020, following the ritual murder of a woman about the period Shodipe escaped.

Shodipe had confessed on Friday 17 July 2020, that he had killed no fewer than six persons for ritual purposes in different communities in that local government area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Though the serial killer escaped from police custody on Tuesday, 11, August, Commissioner of Police in the state, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, only made it public on Sunday via a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Olugbenga Fadeyi.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years, who was arrested and paraded along with two others on 17th July, 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in police custody escaped from lawful custody on 11/08/2020.

“Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the officers and men of the command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action,” the statement reads.

He also appealed to members of the public with information as to Shodipe’s whereabouts to inform the Oyo State Police Command so that he can be apprehended.

“The CP wishes to unequivocally state that, the Command is committed to the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State. He therefore assures that adequate security measures have been emplaced to enable all and sundry transact their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, move from one place to another without any fear or molestation from any individual or groups as he sternly warns criminal elements to steer clear of Oyo State.”

Youths in Akinyele local government area had taken to the the streets on Friday, protesting the return of ritual killings to the local government and the alleged escape of Shodipe, who was paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state barely a month ago.