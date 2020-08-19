Kogi Police begins clampdown on prohibited firearms

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

In compliance with the Inspector-General of Police directives to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji has ordered the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical and Operational Commanders to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group(s) in possession of prohibited firearms.

The Kogi Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ovye Aya made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja today.

Anya said the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.

Similarly, the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical and Operational Commanders have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi security outfits spread across the State in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

The CP called on members of the public who are in possession of firearms to surrender such to the nearest Police station or to their traditional rulers for onwards transmission to the Police Headquarters.

The statement warned further that, any person who fails to surrender his firearms and is found in possession of firearms of any caliber within the State will be treated as being “Unlawfully in possession of firearms” and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The CP enjoined members of the public to support the efforts of the Police to rid the State of all forms of crime by complying with this directive as it is aimed at guaranteeing safety of lives and property.