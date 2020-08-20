2023: Fayemi speaks on presidential campaign posters

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has cautioned his appointees, government functionaries, associates and groups to steer clear of actions that are capable of distracting his administration as well as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Governor said this while reacting to the publication of campaign posters for his election as a presidential candidate under the platform of APC in 2023.

The posters, said to be sponsored by Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr Femi Ayodele, have been ciruclating on the social media, attracting comments from stakeholders within and outside of APC

The posters with APC logo reads: “Support His Excellency Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for President 2023.”

But disowning the publications, Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Yinka Oyebode said he did not ask anybody to put out the posters.

He said: “Dr Fayemi does not have any knowledge of the campaign poster neither did he authorise Mr Ayodele or any person or group of persons to start a campaign on his behalf.

“As a matter of fact, Mr Ayodele does not and cannot speak for the Governor on any matter, be it policy, administrative or political”.

added: “Governor Fayemi has reiterated over and over that he has a four-year mandate as Governor of Ekiti State and he is focused on actualising his promises to the people of the state through pragmatic leadership and systemic implementation of his administration’s five pillars of development.

“This also serves as a note of caution to political appointees, government functionaries, political associates and groups to operate within the ambit of decency and steer clear of actions that are capable of distracting the government, the party and the Governor.”