BBNaija: What happened the night Lilo was evicted – Eric

By Nehru Odeh

Evicted housemate, Eric, has opened up on what happened the night Lilo was evicted from BBNaija Lockdown. According to him when Lilo was evicted he was so sad that his colleagues noticed it. But rather than leave him in that pitiable state, Neo and Ozo walked up to him and psyched him up, telling him to be focused on why he was in the house.

He made this disclosure in a chat with presenters of Entertainment Splash Show on TVC. According to him it was after Neo and Ozo had spoken to him that he started eating noodles ravenously, just to hide his emotions and put up a bold face.

“I was definitely sad when she left, obviously. But I had my guys come talk to me, like Neo and Ozo. They came to meet me, saying. ‘No. You know why you came here in the first place. You came or the money and you’re still here. So just focus.’ I was just trying to like shake it up. So I believed I just had to keep doing what I was doing. That was why you saw me eating noodles,” he confessed

When Eric and Lilo, were in the house they made no bones about their amorous affair. They were always together and into each other so much so that their fans improvised a wedding invitation card in anticipation of their wedding.

But that was not to be as their love affair ended like a flash when Lilo was evicted, with both love birds later accusing each other of being a distraction while they were in the house. Eric also said he feels used by Lilo, while Lilo believes Eric took advantage of her. Lilo has however gone back to the relationship she was in before she entered the house.