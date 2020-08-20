Mali: ECOWAS Heads of State to hold extraordinary summit Thursday

Thursday, August 20, 2020 12:12 am


Colonel Malick Diaw: leader of the coup plotters

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in Mali on Thursday.

The Directorate of Communications of the ECOWAS Commission disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The summit, which would hold virtually through video conference, was convened following the military coup d’etat that happened in the Republic of Mali on Tuesday.

ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as it is against the ECOWAS protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has been mediating in the sociology-political crises and has sent several mediation and peace missions to Mali.

